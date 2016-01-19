Govt of Sharjah sets IPT for benchmark 5-yr sukuk - leads

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The emirate of Sharjah set initial price thoughts for a dollar-denominated sukuk transaction of benchmark size on Tuesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The sovereign has offered to pay in the area of 250 basis points over midswaps for the five-year Islamic bond, the document showed. Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million.

Sharjah, rated A3 by Moody’s and A by Standard & Poor‘s, finished roadshows on Monday in London, following investor meetings in the Middle East and Asia last week.

Bank Of Sharjah, Barclays, Commerzbank, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC and Sharjah Islamic Bank are arranging the transaction.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Sharjah was planning to raise funds through a dollar-denominated sukuk of benchmark size, in what could be the first sovereign Islamic bond issuance from the region this year. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)