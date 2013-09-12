CORRECTED-Sharp to raise up to 150 bln yen in public share offering -sources

(Corrects capital amount to 150 bln yen from 15 bln yen)

TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp is planning to raise as much as 150 billion yen ($1.50 billion) through a public offering as the TV and display maker aims to bolster its finances and could approve the decision as early as next week, sources with knowledge of the decision told Reuters.

At the same time, the company could raise approximately 20 billion yen in a third-party share allocation, according to a financing plan that has been shared with creditors.

Sharp is expected to decide on the steps at a board meeting scheduled as early as next week, according to the sources who asked not to be identified.

Sharp had no immediate comment.

The Osaka-based company, which supplies display panels to Apple Inc, received a $4.6 billion rescue from banks last year and has since received investments from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Qualcomm Inc.