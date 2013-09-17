FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sharp to issue up to 450 million new shares in offering-sources
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 17, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

Sharp to issue up to 450 million new shares in offering-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp plans to issue up to 450 million new shares in a public offering, part of a plan to raise capital that is set to be approved by the company’s board early this week, people with knowledge of the discussions said on Tuesday.

The Osaka-based company, which supplies display panels for Apple Inc’s iPhone, plans to raise up to $1.7 billion in order to shore up its finances, sources have said.

That will include raising about 150 billion yen ($1.52 billion) through a public share offering and about 20 billion yen through a third-party allotment. The third-party share placement would be made to companies that have deep business ties to Sharp, including Lixil Group, Makita Corp and Denso Corp, according to the sources.

Sharp had no immediate comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.