CORRECTED-Sharp shares fall to 2-1/2 mth low, sources say Sharp to raise equity

(Corrects capital amount to 150 bln yen from 15 bln)

TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Sharp Corp sagged 4.4 percent to a 2-1/2 month low of 369 yen on Thursday after sources told Reuters that the TV and display maker is planning to raise as much as 150 billion yen ($1.5 billion) through a public share offering to shore up its finances.

At the same time, the company could raise approximately 20 billion yen in a third-party share allocation, according to a financing plan that has been shared with creditors.

Sharp is expected to decide on the steps at a board meeting scheduled as early as next week, according to the sources who asked not to be identified.