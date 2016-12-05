Sharp CEO Tai says to step down once stock returns to TSE 1st section

TOKYO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp CEO and President Tai Jeng-wu told reporters on Monday he would step down once the Japanese electronics maker turns profitable again at the net level and its shares return to the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Tai, vice chairman of Foxconn, became president of Sharp in August after the Taiwan company, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, took control of the Japanese firm. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)