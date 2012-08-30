Sharp bondholders face limited options

* Unclear how ¥200bn convertible maturity will be met

* Banks have little incentive to bail out CB holders

* CDS spiking as investors assess default possibility

By Mia Stubbs

Aug 30 (IFR) - Concerns are spreading over the fate of a big maturity that Japanese electronics firm Sharp Corp faces next year: the ¥200bn (US$2.55bn) domestic CB that comes due on September 30, 2013. Before that, the company faces ¥362bn of commercial paper redemptions, but many in Tokyo believe those will be rolled over into bank debt. But it remains unclear whether the banks are prepared to help Sharp meet the CB maturity.

Mizuho Corporate Bank and Bank of Mitsubishi UFJ are in talks to top up July’s ¥66bn loan with another ¥150bn, but are holding out for collateral, reported Reuters. The terms of a sale of a third of the company to Taiwan’s Hon Hai is also being renegotiated because Sharp’s share price has lost more than two-thirds since the agreement was originally reached in March. The banks reportedly see their loans tied to a new deal with Hon Hai. The Taiwanese company had agreed in March to acquire a 9.9% stake in Sharp for about US$800 million, or ¥550 per share. The company’s stock has dropped to ¥231 since.

Even if the stake sale to Hon Hai is completed, banks may balk at bailing out the convertible bond holders. “The banks need to be careful about getting in too deep because once they provide additional loans, their potential losses will rise too,” said one analyst. With the latest loans, BTMU and Mizuho’s exposure could rise to around ¥260bn each, according to an SMBC Nikko research note.

Lenders are already in a tough spot justifying further lending to their credit committees. Sharp could be forced to write down assets of up to ¥600bn from excessive inventory and factories. And the losses have been piling up: on August 2, the company warned its annual loss would rise to ¥250bn, from the previously forecast ¥30bn, as it faced a larger-than-expected decline in demand for LCD TVs and restructuring charges. The Starmine “Smart” estimate forecast is a loss of ¥293bn. Last year, Sharp reported a loss of ¥376bn.

Hence, it is natural to question if Sharp’s lenders are willing to roll their loans over, fill the CP gap, give Sharp enough money to remain operational and still bail out CB holders on top of it all.

PRICING IN DEFAULT POTENTIAL

The market is starting to price in the possibility of a default on the CB too. On Wednesday, the CDS on Sharp’s 2013 CB widened to 3000bp on upfront of 25%-35%, according to a Reuters report. Trades on the CB were quoted on Tuesday at 77 and a yield of 25%. The one-year CDS on Sharp has widened by 27.25% over the past week, to 2,792bp, according to Thomson Reuters EOD. DTCC net notional volumes on Sharp CDS also jumped by 17m over the past week to US$544m.

The worst is that even if banks choose to back Sharp fully, that could be bad news for the CB holders. Japan’s mega banks have a habit of forcing distressed companies into selling profitable operations, leaving a shell that spurts out enough cash flow to avoid bankruptcy, said one senior investment banker.

Holders of the CBs may still hope for a bond exchange, which would allow Sharp to pay its due later, after it has recovered. However, that would be fairly unprecedented in Japan and, as such, hard to execute. “There is no precedent in Japan of a bond exchange for publicly traded bonds before a bankruptcy filing”, said Katsuyuki Tokushima, chief fixed income analyst at NLI Research Institute. “A bond exchange is possible but difficult because of the absence of infrastructure to clear a bond exchange.”

Indeed, an official confirmed that the Japan Securities Depositary Center is not prepared to handle bond exchanges. So an issuer would have to redeem the existing bond and issue a new one, said the official.

“The issuer can’t unilaterally impose an exchange but would need to gain approval at a bondholders’ meeting. With 80% of the CB placed with retail investors, that presents a logistical nightmare,” said one ECM banker who worked on the original deal and was still clinging to hope the banks would somehow help Sharp redeem the bond.

In that scenario, it seems like the best option may be an outright sale of the company - though, apart from Hon Hai it is hard to say who the suitors would be. One banker suggested a private equity fund may find value in the electronics giant.

On Wednesday, KKR was in talks to buy distressed chipmaker Renesas from owners NEC, Hitachi and Mitsubishi Electric for ¥100bn, according to a Reuters report. Maybe they could take a liking to Sharp too. (Reporting By Mia Stubbs; edited by Christopher Langner and Nachum Kaplan)