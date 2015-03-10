FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 10, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

Sharp executive says display business should stay independent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - A Sharp Corp executive on Tuesday said he believes the company’s display business has a technological advantage over its rivals and should remain independent.

Norikazu Hohshi, the head of Sharp’s device business, made the comment when asked about the possibility of a merger with Japan Display Inc.

He was speaking to reporters at a briefing on Sharp’s new display technology.

Weak sales of smartphone screens in China, aggravated by an unexpected comeback by rival Japan Display, have derailed Sharp’s recovery efforts. It expects its third annual net loss in four years and is working on a fresh turnaround plan. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

