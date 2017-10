TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp is seeking a capital increase totaling about 50 billion yen ($630 million) and is approaching U.S. investment funds as well as Kyocera Corp, Toshiba Corp, among others, Jiji News Agency said on Friday.

Cash-strapped Sharp, which makes screens for Apple Inc’s iPad and iPhone, is hurrying to restructure non-core assets as it faces looming debt rollovers.