Sharp mulls sale of copier, air conditioner businesses - Nikkei
August 16, 2012 / 6:16 PM / 5 years ago

Sharp mulls sale of copier, air conditioner businesses - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp plans to sell its copiers and air conditioners businesses to focus on mobile phones and consumer electronics, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Kyocera Corp., Daiwa House Industry Co. and Daikin Industries Ltd. are among the companies that have reportedly expressed interest in buying these businesses, the newspaper reported.

Sharp is in talks to sell its key solar panel plant in Japan as part of an asset sale seeking more than $1.2 billion, local media said on Thursday.

The company is also mulling the sale of assets including its buildings in Tokyo as well as television assembly plants in Poland, Malaysia, Mexico and Poland, a company source told Reuters, confirming recent media reports.

Sharp, which makes screens for Apple Inc’s iPad and iPhone, may also stop assembling TVs in Japan, Nikkei said. (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

