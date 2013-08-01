Japan's Sharp ekes out surprise Q1 profit on road to recovery

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp eked out an operating profit in the first quarter, an unexpectedly early turnaround from last year’s loss as brisk sales of solar panels and a weak yen propelled it towards a recovery that it must achieve to satisfy creditors.

The panel display maker on Thursday posted a 3.01 billion yen ($30.60 million) profit for the April-June quarter, outperforming the average expectation for a 2.67 billion yen loss by three analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sharp kept its operating profit forecast for the year to March 2014 unchanged at 80 billion yen, compared with an average expectation of 58.2 billion yen from 15 analysts. Its $4.6 billion rescue by banks last year is contingent upon Sharp posting both an operating and net profit for the full year.

Sharp, which supplies screens to Apple Inc, is widely expected to raise around $1 billion through share sales by the end of September, including a public share offering as well as third party placements to business partners.

The funds would shore up Sharp’s battered finances, after last year’s 545 billion yen net loss helped to push its equity ratio down to 6 percent as of March, well below the 20 percent level widely seen as a threshold for financial stability.

The company has already received investments from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Qualcomm Inc.