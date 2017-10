TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp, Japan’s last major fabricator of liquid crystal displays for TVs, said it will hold a briefing on a revision of its earnings forecast for the fiscal year through March 2012 at 6 p.m. (0900 GMT).

Sharp in March agreed to issue shares worth 66.9 billion yen ($821 million) to Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry in return for about a 10 percent shareholding. ($1 = 81.39 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edmund Klamann)