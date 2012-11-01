FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Sharp sees bigger Y450 bln net loss for 2012/13 -sources
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
November 1, 2012 / 1:25 AM / in 5 years

Japan's Sharp sees bigger Y450 bln net loss for 2012/13 -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp is planning to revise its full-year net loss forecast to 450 billion yen ($5.63 billion) from a previous outlook for a 250 billion yen loss, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Sharp will maintain its forecast to return to profit on an operating basis in the second half of the year to next March. But the struggling TV maker is still likely to book an operating loss for the full year, the sources said. ($1 = 79.9300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Mari saito; Editing by Michael Watson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.