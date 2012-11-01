Japan's Sharp sees bigger Y450 bln net loss for 2012/13 -sources

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp is planning to revise its full-year net loss forecast to 450 billion yen ($5.63 billion) from a previous outlook for a 250 billion yen loss, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Sharp will maintain its forecast to return to profit on an operating basis in the second half of the year to next March. But the struggling TV maker is still likely to book an operating loss for the full year, the sources said. ($1 = 79.9300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Mari saito; Editing by Michael Watson)