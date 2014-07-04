FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sharp considering exiting European home appliance market - source
July 4, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 3 years ago

Sharp considering exiting European home appliance market - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 4 (Reuters) - Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp is considering exiting the European market for home appliances, and is in talks over licensing Taiwanese and Turkish firms to make and sell its products there, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

In response to earlier media reports on the plan, Sharp said in a statement that it is considering various options to restructure its European business but that nothing had been decided. (Reporting by Reiji Murai; Editing by Stephen Coates)

