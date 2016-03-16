FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foxconn seeking guidance on Sharp Q4, deal may not come this week - source
March 16, 2016 / 1:35 AM / a year ago

Foxconn seeking guidance on Sharp Q4, deal may not come this week - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 16 (Reuters) - Foxconn has completed its due diligence on Sharp through the end of 2015, but is seeking guidance from the loss-making Japanese electronics maker on its latest quarterly performance, a person familiar with the matter said.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co , and Sharp are finalising a takeover deal estimated to be worth nearly $6 billion. But a signing of the deal may not happen this week, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Both spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Foxconn declined to comment. Sharp said it would issue a statement shortly. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

