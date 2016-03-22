FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foxconn working towards cutting planned investment into Sharp-sources
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
March 22, 2016 / 3:46 AM / a year ago

Foxconn working towards cutting planned investment into Sharp-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Foxconn is working towards reducing its planned investment into loss-making Japanese electronics firm Sharp Corp by around 100 billion yen ($893 million) from an initial plan of 489 billion yen, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co , is seeking to cut the offer to factor in future losses and a likely deterioration in Sharp’s earnings in the financial year to March 31, the sources said.

Foxconn could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Taro Fuse; Writing by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

