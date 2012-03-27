Sharp to tie-up on LCDs with Taiwan's Hon Hai -Nikkei

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp will tie up with Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co in LCD production at its main plant in Sakai, western Japan, the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday.

Sharp is considering selling shares in a unit that operates the Sakai plant in Osaka Prefecture to the Taiwanese firm and selling some of Sakai’s LCD-making equipment to it, the paper said.

Sharp said earlier it will hold a briefing at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT) on a strategic business tie-up. (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson)