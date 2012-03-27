FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sharp to tie-up on LCDs with Taiwan's Hon Hai -Nikkei
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 27, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 6 years ago

Sharp to tie-up on LCDs with Taiwan's Hon Hai -Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp will tie up with Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co in LCD production at its main plant in Sakai, western Japan, the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday.

Sharp is considering selling shares in a unit that operates the Sakai plant in Osaka Prefecture to the Taiwanese firm and selling some of Sakai’s LCD-making equipment to it, the paper said.

Sharp said earlier it will hold a briefing at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT) on a strategic business tie-up. (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.