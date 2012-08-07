Hon Hai:in talks for larger Sharp stake at lower price per share

TAIPEI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry is discussing with Sharp Corp both purchasing a larger stake, and at a lower price per share as part of a renegotiated investment deal, Hon Hai said on Tuesday.

The two companies will issue a joint statement this week, Hon Hai spokesman Simon Hsing said.

“A bigger stake and price cut are both being discussed, but we need to do it step by step,” he said. “We first need to work on a joint statement to tell investors whether we need to honour the original obligation.”

Hon Hai agreed in March to buy an 11 percent stake in its fellow Apple Inc supplier for $844 million, or 550 yen per share, as part of a tie-up in liquid-crystal display production.

But Sharp’s shares have fallen more than 65 percent since the original deal was announced to the lowest level in 36 years.

Hon Hai said on Friday Sharp had agreed Hon Hai does not need to honour an agreement signed in March to invest in Sharp, though Hon Hai will still have the right to buy the agreed stake.