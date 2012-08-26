FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sharp, Hon Hai agree to keep stake purchase at 9.9 pct-media
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 26, 2012 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

Sharp, Hon Hai agree to keep stake purchase at 9.9 pct-media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp and Hon Hai Precision Industry will agree this month to stick to their original plan for the Taiwanese company to take a 9.9 percent stake in the troubled Japanese TV maker, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Monday.

The Japanese paper cited Sharp President Takashi Okuda as saying in an interview that the stake would remain at 9.9 percent. It also cited a Hon Hai spokesperson as agreeing to that amount, although the per-share purchase price would be reviewed.

The two companies agreed in March that Hon Hai would buy a 9.9 percent in Sharp for 550 yen a share, but Sharp’s shares have since tanked on expectations of a bigger loss this year, closing at 192 yen on Friday.

The heads of Sharp and Hon Hai will meet in Japan and are likely to finalise the deal by the end of the month, the Yomiuri said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

