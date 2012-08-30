FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hon Hai exec: May spend over $1.3 bln to lift Sakai capacity
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2012 / 9:01 AM / in 5 years

Hon Hai exec: May spend over $1.3 bln to lift Sakai capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAKAI, Japan Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry and Sharp Corp may spend more than 100 billion yen ($1.27 billion) to raise the capacity at their joint TV panel factory in Sakai, western Japan, from as early as January 2013, a senior executive of the Taiwanese company said on Thursday.

The two companies are considering raising production capacity at the plant to as much as to 120,000 liquid crystal display (LCD) sheets per month from 72,000 now, said C.C. Lin, Hon Hai’s most senior official in charge of the Sakai plant.

One LCD sheet can be cut into eight 60-inch TV panels.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.