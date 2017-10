TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp and Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co will jointly produce panels for Apple Inc’s iPhone and other consumer electronics products in China, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday.

Sharp will supply cutting-edge technology, worth several tens of billions of yen, to its partner to lower defect rates at Hon Hai’s planned plant in Chengdu, southwestern China, the paper said. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi)