Hon Hai CEO has left Japan, no deal yet with Sharp -Jiji

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Chief Executive Terry Gou left Japan on Thursday afternoon, leaving ongoing talks on a capital alliance with Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp unsettled, Jiji news agency said.

Hon Hai and Sharp were expected to announce details of the Taiwanese company’s investment in Sharp as early as Friday.

Hon Hai agreed to pay 67 billion yen ($854 million), or 550 yen a share, for 9.9 percent of Sharp in March, but reopened talks in August to seek a lower price after the LCD TV pioneer’s stock slumped below 200 yen while mounting losses put a question mark over its future. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)