FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hon Hai's Gou sees 'good outcome' in Sharp deal - paper
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 31, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

Hon Hai's Gou sees 'good outcome' in Sharp deal - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The chairman of Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry sees a “good outcome” for its talks over a tie-up with Japan’s ailing Sharp Corp, saying it wasn’t a matter of how much money Hon Hai spent but how Sharp could turn itself around.

Taiwan’s United Evening News said Gou had called the paper on Friday, also telling it there was no timetable for a deal with Sharp. He said the Japanese company needed “more competitive products and a good partner.”

Gou also told the paper he had skipped a news conference on Thursday at the Japanese LCD plant he and Sharp jointly own because he had “lost faith” in the Taiwanese and Japanese media over their negative reporting of the deal.

Calls to Hon Hai’s spokesman in Taipei went unanswered for most of Friday.

For a full story, see. (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.