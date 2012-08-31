Hon Hai's Gou sees 'good outcome' in Sharp deal - paper

TAIPEI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The chairman of Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry sees a “good outcome” for its talks over a tie-up with Japan’s ailing Sharp Corp, saying it wasn’t a matter of how much money Hon Hai spent but how Sharp could turn itself around.

Taiwan’s United Evening News said Gou had called the paper on Friday, also telling it there was no timetable for a deal with Sharp. He said the Japanese company needed “more competitive products and a good partner.”

Gou also told the paper he had skipped a news conference on Thursday at the Japanese LCD plant he and Sharp jointly own because he had “lost faith” in the Taiwanese and Japanese media over their negative reporting of the deal.

Calls to Hon Hai’s spokesman in Taipei went unanswered for most of Friday.

Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Ryan Woo