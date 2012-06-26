FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 26, 2012 / 1:56 AM / 5 years ago

Sharp president: no plan to sell more shares to Hon Hai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSAKA, June 26 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp has no plan to sell more shares to Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry , the Japanese company’s president, Takashi Okuda, said at the annual shareholders meeting on Tuesday.

Okuda’s comment comes after Hon Hai chairman and founder Terry Gou told his company’s annual meeting last week that Hon Hai was in talks with Sharp about increasing its stake.

Hon Hai, part of the Foxconn Group, has already agreed to purchase new shares in Sharp worth 66.9 billion yen ($840 million), giving it an 11 percent stake and allowing it to tap the manufacturing expertise of Japan’s leading LCD maker. Hon Hai is also buying 46.48 percent of Sharp’s Sakai LCD plant in western Japan.

$1 = 79.6100 Japanese yen Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada, Writing by Tim Kelly, Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

