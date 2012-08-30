FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hon Hai Exec: Sharp talks focus on raising earnings
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

Hon Hai Exec: Sharp talks focus on raising earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAKAI, Japan, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry wants to conclude talks with Sharp Corp on a possible investment as soon as possible and a focal point is how to improve Sharp’s earnings, a senior executive of the Taiwanese company said on Thursday.

“Our Alliance with Sharp will raise our profile and help us as a supplier to Apple,” the Hon Hai executive said at a news conference in Sakai, western Japan, following a visit by a delegation of Taiwanese businessmen and politicians to a TV panel plant that Hon Hai jointly owns with Sharp.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.