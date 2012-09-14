FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sharp: no progress in talks to sell stake to Hon Hai
September 14, 2012 / 4:15 AM / 5 years ago

Sharp: no progress in talks to sell stake to Hon Hai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSAKA, Japan, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp said no progress has been made in the past week in talks to sell a stake to Hon Hai Precision Industry that would make the Taiwanese company its biggest shareholder

“There has been no development regarding capital from their side,” a Sharp executive said at a briefing on Friday in Osaka on condition he was not identified.

The two companies had been expected to conclude an agreement for Hon Hai to buy a 9.9 percent stake in Sharp during a visit to Japan by Hon Hai’s chairman, Terry Gou, in August. Gou left Japan early without meeting Sharp executives and the meeting has yet to be rescheduled.

