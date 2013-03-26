FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deadline for Hon Hai to invest in Sharp lapses with no deal
March 26, 2013 / 7:50 AM / 5 years ago

Deadline for Hon Hai to invest in Sharp lapses with no deal

TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - The deadline for Hon Hai Precision Industry Co to buy a stake in Sharp Corp lapsed Tuesday without any deal, ending an agreement forged last year that would have made the Taiwanese company the biggest shareholder in the Japanese television maker.

Talks for Hon Hai to buy as much as a 9.9 percent stake stalled after Sharp balked at its demand for a degree of management control. Hon Hai also sought to lower the $708 million price tag after Sharp’s shares slumped in the wake of losses that prompted a bailout from its banks last year.

As talks with Hon Hai unravelled, Sharp concluded smaller investment deals with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Qualcomm Inc. It may also have to find other ways to raise money to repay a $2.1 billion convertible bond due in September.

