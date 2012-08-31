FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Sharp shares sag as investors still await Hon Hai
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Sharp shares sag as investors still await Hon Hai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Shares of Sharp Corp shed 11 percent on Friday morning as uncertainty remained over Hon Hai Precision Industry’s investment in the embattled Japanese TV maker.

Some investors had expected the two companies to announce a deal on Thursday when the Taiwanese company’s chairman, Terry Gou, visited Sharp’s flagship LCD panel factory in Sakai, western Japan. Media reports said Gou left Japan on Thursday but Hon Hai said the partners were continuing their discussions.

Sharp shares had rebounded strongly on expectations of the deal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.