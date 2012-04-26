FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Sharp, Hon Hai plan IPO for LCD unit - Nikkei
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 26, 2012 / 8:16 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Sharp, Hon Hai plan IPO for LCD unit - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co intend to go public within five years for their jointly owned LCD plant in Sakai, western Japan, the Nikkei business daily said.

An initial public offering for Sharp Display Products Corp was outlined in the contract for a capital and business partnership between the Japanese and Taiwanese firms. The bourse and other details are to be ironed out later, the business daily said.

The two sides reached a basic agreement on a tie-up in March. Hon Hai will take a nearly 10 percent stake in Sharp. The Japanese firm will sell half of its roughly 93 percent stake in Sharp Display Products to Hon Hai concerns for about 66 billion yen ($817 million), the newspaper said.

Under the contract, Sharp and Hon Hai will have equal representation on the board of Sharp Display Products. The unit’s name may be changed, the daily reported citing a senior executive at Sharp. ($1 = 80.7900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

