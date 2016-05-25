CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sharp announces lawsuit filed by former contract workers (May 24)

(Corrects headline and first bullet to say lawsuit was filed by former contract workers, not former employees; corrects first bullet to say lawsuit was filed against co and three other firms, not co and one firm)
May 24 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp :
* Says it announces lawsuit filed by 37 former contract workers (plaintiffs) against co and three other firms(defendants) on April 15
* Says the plaintiffs insist that the dismissal is void and requires related compensation
