CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sharp announces lawsuit filed by former contract workers (May 24)
May 24, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sharp announces lawsuit filed by former contract workers (May 24)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first bullet to say lawsuit was filed by former contract workers, not former employees; corrects first bullet to say lawsuit was filed against co and three other firms, not co and one firm)

May 24 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp :

* Says it announces lawsuit filed by 37 former contract workers (plaintiffs) against co and three other firms(defendants) on April 15

* Says the plaintiffs insist that the dismissal is void and requires related compensation

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/9ig8DK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

