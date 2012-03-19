FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sharp eyes high-definition panel shipment start in March
March 19, 2012 / 7:00 AM / 6 years ago

Sharp eyes high-definition panel shipment start in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp wants to begin in March shipments of small to medium sized high definition liquid crystal displays of the type used in Apple Inc’s latest iPad, while expanding panel output for products other than TVs, its next president said Monday.

Takashi Okuda, who will take over as president from April 1, made his comments at a press roundtable in Tokyo.

Okuda’s appointment comes as Japan’s leading maker LCDs expects to post a 290 billion yen ($3.48 billion) net loss for the year ending March 31 as it struggles amid a slump in television demand that has forced it to cut output at its main plant in Sakai, western Japan.

