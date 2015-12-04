Japan's Sharp mulling stake sale in India unit

MUMBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Japanese consumer electronics maker Sharp Corp is exploring sale of its holding in the Indian unit, among other options, the unit said in a regulatory filing.

Sharp India Ltd has called a board meeting on Dec. 12 to permit the parent and potential buyers to conduct due diligence on the operations of the company, it said in the statement to India’s BSE stock exchange.

It did not name any potential buyer.

Sharp Corp owned 75 percent of Sharp India as of end-September, according to stock exchange data. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)