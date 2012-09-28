FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sharp says making adequate volumes of display used in iPhone5
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2012 / 10:20 AM / in 5 years

Sharp says making adequate volumes of display used in iPhone5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A Sharp Corp executive said the company is making “adequate volumes” of displays it is known to supply for Apple Inc’s new iPhone5, indicating that a bottleneck in supplies of screens may have eased.

Analysts had blamed bottlenecks at suppliers for leaving Apple with too few iPhones to meet burgeoning demand at its launch this month.

One of three companies making the high-definition screens for the latest device from Apple, Sharp at the end of August was behind schedule, when it was supposed to be at full production at its Kameyama plant in central Japan, a source earlier told Reuters.

Apple also buys screens from Japan Display and Korea’s LG Display.

Sharp, the source said, was struggling to improve low production yields, raising the question of whether Apple would be prepared to sweeten financial incentives to secure an acceleration of production.

The Sharp executive made the comment at a press briefing in Osaka, western Japan, speaking on condition he wasn’t identified.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.