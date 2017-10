TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp said on Thursday it aims to cut about 5,000 jobs in the business year ending next March.

The consumer electronics maker also sees about 100 billion yen ($1.28 billion) savings in fixed costs from the business year that starts next April. ($1 = 78.2400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)