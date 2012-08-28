Sharp to seek 2,000 job cuts in Japan

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Japanese TV maker Sharp Corp said on Tuesday it would offer severance packages to as many as 2,000 workers in Japan as part of a plan to lay off one-tenth of its global work force in a bid to trim costs amid mounting losses.

The redundancy incentive will be available from Nov 1 for two weeks and is expected to cost 27 billion yen ($343.23 million), or around 13.5 million yen per person, the company said in a release. ($1 = 78.6650 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Watson)