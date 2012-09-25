FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sharp to get bank nod for $2.7 bln in new loans as early as Thursday-source
September 25, 2012 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

Sharp to get bank nod for $2.7 bln in new loans as early as Thursday-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Sharp Corp will win approval from its banks as early as Thursday for much as 210 billion yen ($2.7 billion) in fresh loans with a plan that commits the loss-making company to return to profit, a source at one of its main lenders said on Tuesday.

Sharp has already submitted its proposed revival plan which must outline how it will make a profit in the six months starting Oct 1 and beyond, the source told Reuters on condition he isn’t identified.

The maker of Aquos TVs has to repay as much as 360 billion yen of short-term commercial paper loans and needs to secure financing from lenders led by Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

Sharp and the two banks declined to comment. ($1 = 77.8750 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Kubo Nobuhiro, Taiga Uranaka, Reiji Murai an Taro Fuse; Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

