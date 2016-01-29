Japan state-backed fund: no formal decision yet on Sharp rescue

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - A Japanese state-backed fund said on Friday that it had yet to make a formal decision on its plan to rescue electronics maker Sharp Corp.

Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ) officials have been discussing a capital injection of more than 300 billion yen ($1.7 billion) into Sharp and up to 350 billion yen of financial assistance from the company’s two main lenders, sources have told Reuters.

INCJ Executive Director Tetsuya Hamabe told reporters the fund had discussed Sharp at a Friday meeting, but said: “no formal decision has been made”.