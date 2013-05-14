FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Sharp names veteran VP Takahashi as its next president
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's Sharp names veteran VP Takahashi as its next president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp said on Tuesday it will promote Kozo Takahashi, executive vice president in charge of products, to president.

Takahashi will replace Takashi Okuda, who will take up the chairman’s post after only a year on the job. Takahashi’s appointment will become effective following approval by shareholders at a meeting on June 25.

A 33-year veteran at the Japanese television maker, Takahashi became vice president last year after serving as the head of Sharp’s operations in North America.

Current chairman Mikio Katayama, under whose leadership Japan’s liquid crystal displays pioneer almost failed under a burden of debt and shrinking sales, will step aside.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.