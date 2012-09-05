FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's cuts short-term rating on Sharp's debt to junk status
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 5, 2012 / 9:40 AM / in 5 years

Moody's cuts short-term rating on Sharp's debt to junk status

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp on Wednesday had its short-term debt rating cut to junk by Moody’s Investors Service, further curtailing the struggling TV maker’s access to credit as it looks for money to pay its debts.

The one-notch downgrade to “Not Prime” follows a cut in Sharp’s long-term debt rating to junk status on Friday by Standard & Poor‘s. With limited ability to borrow from credit markets, the maker of Aquos television will have to rely on the backing of its main banks, Mizuho Financial Group Inc and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.

“Sharp’s liquidity profile is under pressure due to the company’s high level of short-term debt and weak operating performance,” Moody’s said in a report.

Sharp, which has as much as 360 billion yen ($4.6 billion) of short-term commercial paper to repay, is also seeking investment from Taiwanese partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd. Hon Hai is negotiating to buy a 9.9 percent stake in the Japanese company.

Hon Hai’s chairman, Terry Gou, in interviews with local media in Taiwan, has said Sharp will have to relinquish some management control in return for that investment. ($1 = 78.3900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly and Debanjali Ghosh in Banaglore; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.