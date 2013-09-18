FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Sharp says to raise up to $1.68 bln via public offer, placement
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2013 / 6:50 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Sharp says to raise up to $1.68 bln via public offer, placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects total amount to be raised in headline and paragraph 1)

TOKYO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp said on Wednesday it will raise as much as 166.5 billion yen ($1.68 billion) through a public offering and third party placements as the struggling TV maker aims to bolster its finances.

The company said it will raise 17.5 billion yen through third party placements to partner firms Lixil Group, Makita Corp and Denso Corp.

The Osaka-based company, which supplies display panels to Apple Inc, received a $4.6 billion rescue from banks last year and has since received investments from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Qualcomm Inc. ($1 = 99.3450 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.