CORRECTED-Sharp says to raise up to $1.68 bln via public offer, placement

(Corrects total amount to be raised in headline and paragraph 1)

TOKYO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp said on Wednesday it will raise as much as 166.5 billion yen ($1.68 billion) through a public offering and third party placements as the struggling TV maker aims to bolster its finances.

The company said it will raise 17.5 billion yen through third party placements to partner firms Lixil Group, Makita Corp and Denso Corp.

The Osaka-based company, which supplies display panels to Apple Inc, received a $4.6 billion rescue from banks last year and has since received investments from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Qualcomm Inc. ($1 = 99.3450 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Miral Fahmy)