a year ago
CORRECTED-Sharp says to invest 57.4 bln yen in OLED business
#Corrections News
September 30, 2016 / 2:56 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Sharp says to invest 57.4 bln yen in OLED business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say pilot production lines will begin operation in April-June 2018, not that investment will begin)

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Sharp Corp said on Friday it will invest 57.4 billion yen in its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) business as part of a shift towards the production of displays for use in smartphones, automobiles and flat-screen televisions.

The investment will see pilot production lines begin operation in April-June 2018, the company said, adding that there will not be any impact on the company's financial results in the year to March.

Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
