FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sharp, Osaka Gas, M'bishi Corp to build solar plants in Canada -Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 14, 2012 / 11:25 PM / 5 years ago

Sharp, Osaka Gas, M'bishi Corp to build solar plants in Canada -Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Osaka Gas Co, Mitsubishi Corp and Sharp Corp are teaming up to build and operate solar plants in Canada with a combined generating capacity of 100 megawatts, the Nikkei newspaper said Friday.

They will set up a company that will invest roughly 35 billion yen ($442 million) to build nine photovoltaic plants in eastern Ontario province with a generating capacity of more than 10 megawatts each, the Nikkei said.

The trio will soon establish the company in Canada with capitalisation of nearly 10 billion yen. Osaka Gas and Mitsubishi will each take 45 percent stakes, with Sharp acquiring 10 percent, the Nikkei said.

Three of the plants are scheduled to begin operating by the end of this year, with the remainder expected to come online by the end of 2013, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 79.2650 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Michael Watson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.