Sharp expects to post 180 bln yen loss in current year -report
June 4, 2015 / 10:03 AM / 2 years ago

Sharp expects to post 180 bln yen loss in current year -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 4 (Reuters) - Japan’s struggling electronics maker Sharp Corp is set to post a net loss of 180 billion yen ($1.45 billion) in the current year through next March, Kyodo News reported on Thursday, without citing sources.

Sharp last month secured a $1.9 billion bailout, its second major bank-led rescue in three years, and reported a net loss of 222 billion yen in the last fiscal year, its third net loss in four years. ($1 = 124.0100 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

