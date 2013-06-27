FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sharp says to form LCD business alliance with China Electronics Corp
June 27, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 4 years

Sharp says to form LCD business alliance with China Electronics Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp said on Thursday it will form a liquid crystal display panel business alliance with China Electronics Corporation to manufacture panels for televisions, notebook PCs and tablets.

Sharp, a struggling Japanese panel maker which was rescued by its banks last October, said it will hold an eight percent stake in the LCD joint venture while its Chinese partner will hold the remaining 92 percent stake.

The two companies will invest 17.5 billion yuan ($2.9 billion) into setting up the company, Sharp said.

