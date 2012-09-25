FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sharp sees smaller net profit than first planned next year-Kyodo
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Sharp sees smaller net profit than first planned next year-Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Sharp Corp is aiming to make a net profit of 14.6 billion yen ($188 million) in the business year through end-March 2014, or about half of what it once envisaged, Kyodo news reported on Tuesday.

Less than a week ago, Kyodo reported that Sharp was aiming for a net profit of about 30 billion yen in the next business year, swinging from a loss of 250 billion yen projected for this year.

Citing sources familiar with the Japanese TV maker’s plan, which was submitted to creditor banks on Monday, Kyodo said Sharp was expecting an operating profit of 121.2 billion yen for the next business year by cutting jobs, salary and bonuses.

That compares with an operating loss of 100 billion yen that Sharp has forecast for the current business year to next March.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.