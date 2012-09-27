FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mizuho approves new loan plan for Sharp -source
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2012 / 4:00 AM / in 5 years

Mizuho approves new loan plan for Sharp -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp’s creditor Mizuho Corporate Bank agreed to a plan to extend the cash-strapped display maker a total 210 billion yen ($2.7 billion) of fresh financing by a group of lenders, a source briefed on the matter said on Thursday.

Another main lender of the Osaka-based electronics company, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU), is also expected to approve the plan later in the day, sources said, clearing a major hurdle for Sharp’s survival efforts.

The new financing will add to 150 billion yen of loans extended to Sharp in August. The company has to pay as much as 360 billion yen of short-term commercial paper over the coming months.

Of the total 360 billion yen of loans, the two main lenders are planning to invite other lenders to shoulder half of the amount.

Earlier this week, Sharp submitted to the banks a business plan that pledged it would return to profit in the year starting April 1 by trimming workers, selling overseas TV assembly plants and offering to shut its solar business in the United States and Europe.

Mizuho Corporate Bank is a unit of Mizuho Financial Group and BTMU is part of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.