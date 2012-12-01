FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sharp agrees to sell TV plants to Hon Hai for $667 mln -media
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 1, 2012 / 3:16 AM / in 5 years

Sharp agrees to sell TV plants to Hon Hai for $667 mln -media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp has agreed to sell three of its television assembly factories outside Japan to Hon Hai Precision Industry, a deal which would total about 55 billion yen ($666.91 million), the Sankei newspaper reported on Saturday.

The daily, citing sources it did not identify, said both companies have reached an agreement for debt-laden Japanese consumer electronics firm Sharp to sell its television factories in Mexico, China and Malaysia to Hon Hai.

The sale of Sharp’s Mexican plant could go ahead as soon as in December, the paper said.

“Hon Hai is mostly enthusiastic about buying the Mexican plant,” the paper quoted a Sharp source as saying.

An official at Sharp was not immediately available for comment.

Sharp has four television plants away from Japan, but the sales would not include its facility in Poland, the paper said.

Taiwan’s Hon Hai is considering becoming the biggest stakeholder in the century-old Japanese firm, which has lost three-quarters of its value so far this year.

Last month, Sharp nearly doubled its forecast full-year net loss to 450 billion yen after booking a $1.1 billion restructuring charge in July-September.

Locked out of the debt capital markets as a result of its massive losses and falling market share, Sharp received a guarantee for 360 billion yen in loans from its two main lenders, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho Corporate Bank, in September. ($1 = 82.4700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo and Tim Kelly; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.