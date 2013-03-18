FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sharp says won't get 2nd part of Qualcomm investment by March 29
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2013 / 12:05 AM / 5 years ago

Sharp says won't get 2nd part of Qualcomm investment by March 29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp said on Monday it would not be getting a second payment in a planned investment from U.S. Qualcomm Inc by March 29, though it is still in talks with the chipmaker over the investment.

Sharp said in December that Qualcomm will invest as much as $120 million in it, helping the Japanese firm’s efforts to remain viable.

An initial investment was made but the remaining investment was conditional on Sharp returning to profit in the second half of the business year ending on March 31.

Sharp said in statement on Monday that it was still discussing terms of the investment with Qualcomm.

The two companies said in December that Qualcomm, through its Pixtronix subsidiary, will work with Sharp to develop new power-saving screens based on Sharp’s IGZO technology.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.