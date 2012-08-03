Moody's downgrades Sharp to P-3, may cut further

SYDNEY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Friday downgraded its short-term ratings on Sharp Corporation to Prime-3 from Prime-2, and warned it could cut again given worries about the Japanese group’s debt load.

The agency said the downgrade reflected its increasing concern that the company’s weak operating performance and additional restructuring costs will continue to pressure its cash flow downwards, increasing its dependence on external sources for liquidity.

Moody’s said its review would focus on Sharp’s ability to reduce short-term debt in a timely manner, progress on the equity injection from Hon Hai, refinancing plans with major banks, and alternate liquidity for CP programs.

Sharp’s shares plummeted on Friday as investor doubts grew about whether Japan’s last major maker of television panels, which is struggling with losses that are bleeding it of cash, will survive the sunset of country’s TV industry.