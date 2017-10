TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Struggling Japanese TV maker Sharp Corp said on Tuesday about 3,000 of its workers volunteered for early redundancy, far more than the 2,000 it aims to lay off in a bid to trim costs amid mounting losses.

Sharp said it will book a special loss of 25.3 billion yen ($312 million) for the October-December quarter to cover costs for the layoffs. ($1 = 81.1350 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Michael Watson)