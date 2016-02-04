Sharp CEO says focusing on talks with Hon Hai, has built trust

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp’s CEO Kozo Takahashi said the company was focusing on talks with Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry and that the two companies had built up trust in the three years of jointly operating a plant in Japan.

Sharp earlier decided to give Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, preferred negotiating rights in takeover talks, choosing its more generous offer over a rescue plan from a Japanese state-backed fund, sources with knowledge of the decision said.

But Takahashi denied Hon Hai had been given preferred negotiating rights, characterising the decision as one of putting more resources on Hon Hai’s offer.

Foxconn’s CEO Terry Gou owns a 37.6 percent stake in Sharp’s most advanced LCD plant in Sakai, near Osaka, and is credited with the plant’s turnaround. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)