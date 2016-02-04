FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sharp CEO says focusing on talks with Hon Hai, has built trust
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Sharp CEO says focusing on talks with Hon Hai, has built trust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp’s CEO Kozo Takahashi said the company was focusing on talks with Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry and that the two companies had built up trust in the three years of jointly operating a plant in Japan.

Sharp earlier decided to give Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, preferred negotiating rights in takeover talks, choosing its more generous offer over a rescue plan from a Japanese state-backed fund, sources with knowledge of the decision said.

But Takahashi denied Hon Hai had been given preferred negotiating rights, characterising the decision as one of putting more resources on Hon Hai’s offer.

Foxconn’s CEO Terry Gou owns a 37.6 percent stake in Sharp’s most advanced LCD plant in Sakai, near Osaka, and is credited with the plant’s turnaround. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.